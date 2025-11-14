Kane Investment Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kane Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.7% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $605.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.62. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

