Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $313,015.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,484.82. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 31,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $986,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 738,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,228,154.96. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 122,865 shares of company stock worth $3,879,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

