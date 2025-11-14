Julie Persily Sells 7,000 Shares of SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Persily sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,796.20. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $204.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.34. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.76. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 238,509 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 56.0% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 845,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 303,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMHI. Clarkson Capital downgraded SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEACOR Marine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

