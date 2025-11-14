JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,045,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after buying an additional 1,879,853 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,351,000 after buying an additional 1,178,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 969,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,187,000 after buying an additional 825,516 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $59.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

