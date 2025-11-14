JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 259.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 4.0%

BATS:JPIB opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

