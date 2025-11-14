JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 577 and last traded at GBX 577. 1,561,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,416,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582.

The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 572.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 558.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.67.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 2nd. The company reported GBX 8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 94.75%.

A distinctive strategy for today’s markets

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world’s stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year.

Expertise – Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan’s award winning and experienced global research team.

Portfolio – A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns.

Results – Provides the best of both worlds – predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.

