JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $113.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Owens Corning from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average is $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $102.16 and a 12-month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is -48.25%.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,225,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 23.2% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 307.6% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 94.3% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 171,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

