Jennifer Rock Sells 3,291 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $234,055.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,432.80. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,710 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $200,079.30.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -264.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $90.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

