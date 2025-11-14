Jay Sidhu Sells 13,595 Shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CEO Jay Sidhu sold 13,595 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $933,840.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 953,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,461,638.69. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Customers Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CUBI opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.82 million during the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.
About Customers Bancorp
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
