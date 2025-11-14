Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 604.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 2,936.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa America cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

