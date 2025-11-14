Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Acquires 851 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 553,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $114.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

