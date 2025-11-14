J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 113,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $166.31 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.79 and a 1-year high of $192.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,944. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

