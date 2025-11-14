Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ispire Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ispire Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISPR opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ispire Technology has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 389.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ispire Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ispire Technology

In related news, insider Steven P. Pryzbyla sold 17,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $45,001.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 399,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,112.96. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.