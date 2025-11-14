Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 69.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.15.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $144.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

