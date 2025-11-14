Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $338.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

