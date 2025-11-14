Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc $UVE

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 80.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.36 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 28.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 195.0%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,283,512 shares in the company, valued at $40,302,276.80. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,113,013.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 271,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,835.48. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,013. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

