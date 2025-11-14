Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACI opened at $17.96 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 1.20%.Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. This represents a 43.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,601.15. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

