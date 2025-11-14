Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,068 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 1.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $231.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $138.26 and a 12 month high of $359.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

