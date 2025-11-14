iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 725.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.