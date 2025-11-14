iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $252.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

