iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Position Boosted by Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $236.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.