iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,206.89 and traded as high as GBX 2,389.50. iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 2,347, with a volume of 10,153 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Trading Down 1.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,206.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,127.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.