iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF $PICK Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at $872,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 109.4% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Finally, TLS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,158,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 30.5%

BATS PICK opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $926.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

