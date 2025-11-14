iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $80.17 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $83.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

