iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 390,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 47,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

