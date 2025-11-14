iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Position Lessened by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3%
NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $164.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
