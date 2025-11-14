iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,151 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1%

IJR opened at $116.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

