iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,876 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $39,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $163.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $166.29.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.