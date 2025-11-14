Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 126.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Washington Growth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 23,435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of SPMO opened at $117.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.