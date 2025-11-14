Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 9.0% of King Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 12.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $608.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $605.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

