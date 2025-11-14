Invesco QQQ $QQQ is L & S Advisors Inc’s 7th Largest Position

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2,410.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.62. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

