Intrua Financial LLC Sells 19,961 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,961 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

