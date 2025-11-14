Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $202.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $159.99 and a one year high of $205.30. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average of $192.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

