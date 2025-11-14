Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,369 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

