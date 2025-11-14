Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0811 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

