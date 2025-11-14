Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 1,633 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

