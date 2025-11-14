Intrua Financial LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $849,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $368.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $377.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

