Intrua Financial LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.21 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.