Intrua Financial LLC Buys 427 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $279.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

