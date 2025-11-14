Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 331,510 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF $PCEF

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 237.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,510 shares during the quarter. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF comprises 1.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 217,560 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 166,211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,094,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,289,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after buying an additional 47,174 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $859.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

