International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.40. International Distributions Services shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 100 shares.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
