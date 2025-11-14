Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. CICC Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

