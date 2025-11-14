Insider Selling: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) VP David Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $1,049,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,173. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wabtec Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Wabtec stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.85. 175,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,613. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day moving average is $198.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAB. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 706,227 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

