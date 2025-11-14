Insider Buying: Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Insider Purchases £19,803.96 in Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Manju Malhotra bought 30,006 shares of Smiths News stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 per share, for a total transaction of £19,803.96.

Smiths News Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SNWS opened at GBX 65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.56. Smiths News plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 71.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Smiths News from GBX 75 to GBX 80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.50.

About Smiths News

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

Featured Stories

