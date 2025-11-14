Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £201.24 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 per share, with a total value of £201.24.

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 112 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 per share, for a total transaction of £150.08.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 250 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 per share, with a total value of £355.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 109 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 per share, for a total transaction of £147.15.

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3%

SBRE stock opened at GBX 125.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.53. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 118.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 160.20. The stock has a market cap of £306.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 135 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 116 to GBX 110 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.50.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

