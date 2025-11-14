Insider Buying: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Director Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Parker acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $246,377.50. The trade was a 75.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Perrigo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.82. 1,774,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $30.93.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Perrigo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,073,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,488,000 after buying an additional 3,227,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,695,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,367,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Perrigo by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,340,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 637,678 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,817,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 983,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Perrigo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,680,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 381,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
Read More
