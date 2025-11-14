Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April $IAPR Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

