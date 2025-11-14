Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading 22.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) rose 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.75 and last traded at GBX 10.67. Approximately 592,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 159,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.73.

Indus Gas Trading Up 24.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78. The firm has a market cap of £19.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.66.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Featured Articles

