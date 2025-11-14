Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 9,125 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 57.4% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Salesforce by 34.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $554,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,108,102.86. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 67,622 shares of company stock worth $16,714,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $240.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.78. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.