Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 22,469 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $91.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -98.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

